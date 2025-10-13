Welch Group LLC Acquires 729 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF $IVW

Welch Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,196 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the quarter. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 142.3% in the second quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 10,572 shares in the last quarter. Embree Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 101.2% in the second quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 8,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 4,204 shares in the last quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Sharp Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 11.6% in the second quarter. Sharp Financial Services LLC now owns 228,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,127,000 after acquiring an additional 23,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 193.9% in the second quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 97,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,752,000 after acquiring an additional 64,432 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $118.29 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $79.31 and a 1 year high of $122.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $117.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.32. The company has a market capitalization of $64.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.05.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.