Capital One Financial Corporation $COF Stock Holdings Increased by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,547 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $2,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. now owns 16,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 6,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 3,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of COF stock opened at $202.37 on Monday. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 1-year low of $143.22 and a 1-year high of $232.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $129.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.43.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $3.55. The business had revenue of $12.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 123.08%.

In other news, insider Michael Zamsky sold 5,515 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.59, for a total transaction of $1,155,888.85. Following the transaction, the insider owned 27,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,735,220.76. The trade was a 16.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 10,114 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.86, for a total value of $2,304,576.04. Following the transaction, the insider owned 68,707 shares in the company, valued at $15,655,577.02. This represents a 12.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,298 shares of company stock worth $5,103,824. 1.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $248.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $215.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $253.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.78.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

