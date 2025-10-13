Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC Has $263,000 Stake in U.S. Bancorp $USB

Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 9.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 621 shares during the period. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of USB. Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter worth $26,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter worth $27,000. YANKCOM Partnership grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 59.4% during the first quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 118.0% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at U.S. Bancorp

In other news, EVP Souheil Badran sold 23,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total transaction of $1,099,509.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 70,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,259,833.64. This represents a 25.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Down 3.8%

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $45.29 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.70. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $35.18 and a 1 year high of $53.98.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 16.30%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. U.S. Bancorp has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.6%. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 49.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. DA Davidson upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.11.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

