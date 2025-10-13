waypoint wealth counsel Acquires Shares of 941 FedEx Corporation $FDX

waypoint wealth counsel purchased a new position in shares of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 941 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 188 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Motco boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 267 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx Trading Down 5.0%

NYSE FDX opened at $225.14 on Monday. FedEx Corporation has a 12 month low of $194.29 and a 12 month high of $308.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $230.78 and a 200-day moving average of $225.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $53.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.28.

FedEx Announces Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 18th. The shipping service provider reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.12. FedEx had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The company had revenue of $22.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. FedEx has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.200-19.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that FedEx Corporation will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 8th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of FedEx from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $255.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $275.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.08.

Get Our Latest Report on FDX

FedEx Profile

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.