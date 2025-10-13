Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. Decreases Position in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. decreased its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,615 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises approximately 3.5% of Valley Brook Capital Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 86.8% during the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, GFG Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on Home Depot from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Home Depot from $460.00 to $452.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Home Depot in a report on Thursday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $497.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Home Depot from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Home Depot from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $435.42.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Angie Brown sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.07, for a total value of $404,070.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,550,416.59. This represents a 20.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 32,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.22, for a total transaction of $13,067,346.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 122,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,629,658.50. The trade was a 21.18% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,835 shares of company stock valued at $19,623,432. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Price Performance

Home Depot stock opened at $375.86 on Monday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $326.31 and a 12 month high of $439.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $403.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $377.30. The company has a market cap of $374.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.69 by ($0.01). Home Depot had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 193.99%. The firm had revenue of $45.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.60 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.940-14.940 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were given a dividend of $2.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

