Micron Technology, Inc. $MU Shares Sold by Stephens Consulting LLC

Stephens Consulting LLC decreased its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 297 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,906,368 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,854,644,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049,163 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 23.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,616,488 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $922,467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038,641 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 0.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,938,848 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $602,917,000 after acquiring an additional 58,285 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 26.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,800,052 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $590,807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 0.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 4,366,631 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $379,417,000 after acquiring an additional 17,970 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 15,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.04, for a total value of $2,460,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 131,580 shares in the company, valued at $21,584,383.20. This trade represents a 10.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark J. Murphy sold 34,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.32, for a total transaction of $3,716,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 264,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,864,415.52. This trade represents a 11.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 146,956 shares of company stock valued at $22,841,025. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $181.60 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.56. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.54 and a 12 month high of $201.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86. The business had revenue of $11.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.05 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. Micron Technology has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.900 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is presently 6.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MU. Zacks Research raised shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Summit Insights raised shares of Micron Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $170.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.78.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MU

About Micron Technology

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.