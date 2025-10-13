JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF $JPST Shares Sold by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 331,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188,122 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF worth $16,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Pandora Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 54.9% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Up 0.1%

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.64 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.57. The firm has a market cap of $34.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.09 and a beta of 0.03. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52 week low of $50.30 and a 52 week high of $50.76.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

