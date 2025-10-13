MGO One Seven LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

MGO One Seven LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,362 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,626 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $8,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Welch Group LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 1.2% in the second quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 956,197 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $66,341,000 after acquiring an additional 11,636 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 77,771 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Bill Few Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 56,515 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,921,000 after purchasing an additional 18,106 shares during the period. MOKAN Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. MOKAN Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,217 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.8% in the second quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,667 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Hsbc Global Res cut Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Oliver Tuszik sold 17,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.95, for a total transaction of $1,190,891.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 198,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,512,197.25. The trade was a 8.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total value of $185,041.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 157,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,701,086.72. This represents a 1.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,965 shares of company stock valued at $5,559,996 over the last quarter. 0.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Stock Down 2.9%

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $67.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $52.11 and a one year high of $72.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.93, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.97.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 18.45%.The firm had revenue of $14.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Cisco Systems has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.060 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.60%.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Stories

