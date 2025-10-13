Cypress Capital Group Reduces Stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. $APD

Cypress Capital Group cut its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,215 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 20.9% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 12.2% in the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 10,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Chapin Davis Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 11,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Revisor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 110.4% during the 2nd quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 167.3% in the 2nd quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 3,630 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Victoria Brifo sold 1,359 shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.38, for a total transaction of $397,344.42. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 8,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,539,612.68. This trade represents a 13.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $335.00 target price on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $308.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.00.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

Shares of APD stock opened at $257.28 on Monday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $243.69 and a twelve month high of $341.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $284.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $280.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.02, a P/E/G ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.83.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.10. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 12.86%.The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Air Products and Chemicals has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.900-12.100 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 3.270-3.470 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be given a $1.79 dividend. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.02%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Featured Articles

