Mitchell Capital Management Co. Sells 54,207 Shares of The Kroger Co. $KR

Mitchell Capital Management Co. decreased its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 55.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,207 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $3,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Monument Capital Management bought a new position in Kroger in the second quarter worth approximately $2,901,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Kroger by 1.7% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 12,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in Kroger by 3.7% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Kroger by 8.1% in the second quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 51,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,716,000 after buying an additional 3,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Kroger by 4.8% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 115,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,298,000 after buying an additional 5,325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Kroger alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kroger news, Director Clyde R. Moore sold 3,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.61, for a total value of $272,834.10. Following the sale, the director directly owned 85,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,147,718.50. This represents a 4.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Price Performance

Shares of KR opened at $67.88 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The Kroger Co. has a 1-year low of $54.88 and a 1-year high of $74.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.09.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 11th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $33.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.08 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 32.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. Kroger has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.700-4.800 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Kroger Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Kroger’s payout ratio is 35.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target (down from $82.00) on shares of Kroger in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Roth Mkm raised Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Argus set a $85.00 price target on Kroger in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $83.00 price target on Kroger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital raised Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.63.

View Our Latest Analysis on KR

About Kroger

(Free Report)

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.