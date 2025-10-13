Bill Few Associates Inc. Trims Holdings in AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

Bill Few Associates Inc. reduced its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,052 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises about 1.8% of Bill Few Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Bill Few Associates Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $6,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 82.9% during the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABBV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $250.00 target price on AbbVie and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. HSBC set a $225.00 target price on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $214.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group set a $251.00 target price on AbbVie in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.90.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $230.88 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $407.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.51. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $163.81 and a 52 week high of $244.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $214.84 and a 200 day moving average of $196.71.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.93 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 699.66% and a net margin of 6.45%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be paid a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 312.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 42,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.42, for a total value of $8,407,055.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 177,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,178,278.64. The trade was a 19.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 13,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.51, for a total transaction of $2,639,190.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 58,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,562,611.97. This trade represents a 18.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.