Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF $BND Shares Sold by Wells Financial Advisors INC

Wells Financial Advisors INC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,468 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Wells Financial Advisors INC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Wells Financial Advisors INC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 96.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Painted Porch Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 688.7% during the 2nd quarter. Painted Porch Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 69.8% during the 2nd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proathlete Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $39,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock opened at $74.52 on Monday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $71.10 and a 1 year high of $74.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.24.

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

