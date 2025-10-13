LRI Investments LLC Sells 1,224 Shares of Newmont Corporation $NEM

LRI Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 19.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,224 shares during the quarter. LRI Investments LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC boosted its position in Newmont by 137.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 44,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 25,686 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 112,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,560,000 after buying an additional 28,543 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Newmont by 26.3% during the second quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 2,581 shares during the period. waypoint wealth counsel bought a new stake in Newmont during the second quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Newmont by 101.5% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 11,139 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Newmont

In related news, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.66, for a total value of $190,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 58,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,739,133.76. The trade was a 4.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,080 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.99, for a total value of $176,779.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 36,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,133,496.31. This represents a 5.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,249 shares of company stock worth $1,132,065. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NEM. Raymond James Financial set a $96.00 target price on Newmont in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial raised shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $104.30 price objective on Newmont in a research report on Sunday. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Newmont from $67.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.18.

Newmont Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NEM stock opened at $85.07 on Monday. Newmont Corporation has a 12-month low of $36.86 and a 12-month high of $89.37. The company has a market capitalization of $93.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.48. Newmont had a net margin of 30.50% and a return on equity of 17.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Newmont Corporation will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Newmont’s payout ratio is presently 17.95%.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

