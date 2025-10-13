Pandora Wealth Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF $GBTC

Pandora Wealth Inc. reduced its position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report) by 18.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Pandora Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF by 34.9% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Integrity Alliance LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF during the first quarter worth about $216,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF by 1,700.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF by 24.8% during the first quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF during the second quarter worth about $225,000.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF stock opened at $91.42 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.41 and a 200-day moving average of $83.94. The firm has a market cap of $22.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.47. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF has a 1-year low of $48.86 and a 1-year high of $99.12.

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin. GBTC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

