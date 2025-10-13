Courage Miller Partners LLC Takes Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. $TRV

Courage Miller Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 755 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 700.0% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 96 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 122.2% in the 2nd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Travelers Companies stock opened at $269.92 on Monday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $230.23 and a one year high of $287.95. The company has a market cap of $60.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $273.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $266.18.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The insurance provider reported $6.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $2.99. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 10.97%.The business had revenue of $11.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 19.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on TRV shares. Barclays set a $313.00 price objective on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $289.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Travelers Companies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $269.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $290.11.

Insider Transactions at Travelers Companies

In related news, EVP Gregory C. Toczydlowski sold 11,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.12, for a total value of $3,061,710.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 18,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,900,865.92. This represents a 38.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mojgan M. Lefebvre sold 16,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.54, for a total value of $4,668,222.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

