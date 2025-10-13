Cypress Capital Group Boosts Stock Position in iShares Gold Trust $IAU

Cypress Capital Group boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 40.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 262,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,914 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust accounts for 2.0% of Cypress Capital Group’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $16,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 17,940,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,057,748,000 after acquiring an additional 339,286 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,575,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,036,264,000 after acquiring an additional 6,797,066 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,182,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $659,340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552,405 shares during the period. WealthNavi Inc. raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 6,571,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $409,776,000 after acquiring an additional 521,530 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,467,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $381,929,000 after acquiring an additional 616,559 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

IAU opened at $75.58 on Monday. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $48.29 and a 1-year high of $76.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.06. The stock has a market cap of $62.47 billion, a PE ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.15.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

