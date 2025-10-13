Cypress Capital Group Boosts Stake in Solventum Corporation $SOLV

Cypress Capital Group grew its stake in shares of Solventum Corporation (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,425 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,850 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Solventum were worth $1,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Solventum by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 10,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new stake in shares of Solventum during the 2nd quarter valued at $138,000. Aberdeen Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Solventum by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 23,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank grew its holdings in shares of Solventum by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strong Tower Advisory Services grew its holdings in shares of Solventum by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 82,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,243,000 after purchasing an additional 5,046 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms recently commented on SOLV. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 target price (up previously from $87.00) on shares of Solventum in a report on Friday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Solventum in a report on Thursday, September 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Solventum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $103.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Solventum in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Solventum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.89.

Shares of Solventum stock opened at $70.53 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a PE ratio of 32.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.50. Solventum Corporation has a 12-month low of $60.70 and a 12-month high of $85.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.08.

Solventum (NYSE:SOLV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Solventum had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 29.93%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. Solventum has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.800-5.950 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Solventum Corporation will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

