Ellis Investment Partners LLC Acquires 17 Shares of BlackRock $BLK

Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 475 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. McLean Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 3.9% in the second quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 266 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 0.5% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 2,023 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,123,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. TOWER TRUST & INVESTMENT Co boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.3% in the second quarter. TOWER TRUST & INVESTMENT Co now owns 799 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 4.7% in the second quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 223 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 8.8% in the second quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 123 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,122.28, for a total transaction of $16,641,167.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 263,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,002,472.28. This trade represents a 5.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Fabrizio Freda sold 4,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,122.81, for a total value of $4,978,539.54. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,506 shares in the company, valued at $3,936,571.86. This trade represents a 55.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,494 shares of company stock valued at $74,694,573 over the last three months. 1.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen increased their price objective on BlackRock from $1,252.00 to $1,301.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on BlackRock from $1,200.00 to $1,230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America increased their price objective on BlackRock from $1,224.00 to $1,396.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on BlackRock from $1,224.00 to $1,362.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane increased their price objective on BlackRock from $1,160.00 to $1,265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,258.56.

BlackRock Trading Down 3.0%

NYSE BLK opened at $1,132.12 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,134.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,035.56. BlackRock has a twelve month low of $773.74 and a twelve month high of $1,184.13. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $175.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.45.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $12.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.41 by $1.64. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 29.68%.The business had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that BlackRock will post 47.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $5.21 per share. This represents a $20.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.39%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Stories

