Aberdeen Group plc Has $31.48 Million Stock Position in Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL

Aberdeen Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 254,315 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 12,241 shares during the period. Aberdeen Group plc’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $31,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DELL. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 270.7% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 304 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dell Technologies Trading Down 3.4%

NYSE:DELL opened at $150.67 on Monday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.25 and a 12 month high of $166.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.11.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 5th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.73% and a negative return on equity of 236.21%. The company had revenue of $26.43 billion for the quarter. Dell Technologies has set its FY24 guidance at $6.10-6.50 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 21st. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Dell Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dell Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dell Technologies news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 565,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.32, for a total value of $74,760,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 824,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.98, for a total transaction of $112,183,364.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,734,418 shares of company stock worth $666,089,211. 42.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

