Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER Shares Purchased by Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC

Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,681 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UBER. Nova Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 41.0% in the first quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 430 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 39.8% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 446 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 0.9% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 14,139 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 1.3% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 10,956 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 42.1% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 466 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

UBER stock opened at $93.52 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $195.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 1.48. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.33 and a twelve month high of $101.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Insider Activity

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 59.96% and a net margin of 26.68%.The business had revenue of $12.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 11,571 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.74, for a total transaction of $1,061,523.54. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 416,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,184,206.28. This trade represents a 2.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Tony West sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total value of $10,038,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 171,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,220,992.04. This represents a 36.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 601,821 shares of company stock valued at $58,659,491. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on UBER. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $127.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.03.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

