Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $24.77 Million Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 119,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $24,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at about $711,387,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,197,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,371,657,000 after buying an additional 2,257,086 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2,898.0% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,214,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $397,940,000 after buying an additional 2,140,605 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 117.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,500,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $726,768,000 after buying an additional 1,888,354 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,624,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,448,335,000 after buying an additional 1,731,411 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,500 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.35, for a total transaction of $308,025.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 38,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,984,624.05. This trade represents a 3.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Texas Instruments stock opened at $171.70 on Monday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $139.95 and a 52 week high of $221.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $188.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $156.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.01.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Texas Instruments has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.360-1.600 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 31st. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 104.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Texas Instruments from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Arete Research upgraded Texas Instruments to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. BNP Paribas upgraded Texas Instruments to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.82.

About Texas Instruments

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

