Yousif Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 310,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,111 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 0.5% of Yousif Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $49,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 566.7% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 65.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.23, for a total transaction of $74,592.70. Following the sale, the insider owned 12,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,920,533.68. This represents a 3.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 3,986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.23, for a total value of $606,788.78. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 46,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,139,434.77. This trade represents a 7.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 149,763 shares of company stock worth $23,421,279 in the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $149.69 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $155.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.41. The stock has a market cap of $350.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.70. Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $149.45 and a one year high of $180.43.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $20.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.79 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.69% and a net margin of 18.95%.Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.21.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

