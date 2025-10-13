Blue Trust Inc. Raises Stake in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC $STX

Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,145 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salvus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 2.0% in the second quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,416 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 4,625 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 419 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 30.2% during the second quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 457 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old Port Advisors increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 0.3% in the second quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 35,658 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $5,147,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ STX opened at $214.38 on Monday. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC has a 12-month low of $63.19 and a 12-month high of $264.83. The company has a market cap of $45.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.13.

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The data storage provider reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 169.60% and a net margin of 16.15%.The firm’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. Seagate Technology has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.500 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings PLC will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.54%.

In other news, Director Jay L. Geldmacher sold 2,500 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total transaction of $376,250.00. Following the sale, the director owned 352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,976. The trade was a 87.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James Ci Lee sold 3,509 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.74, for a total value of $542,982.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,305.12. This trade represents a 73.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,210 shares of company stock worth $14,146,016 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on STX shares. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $135.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $160.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $168.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Seagate Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.58.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

