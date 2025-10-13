Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 4,932 Shares of Corebridge Financial, Inc. $CRBG

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its stake in Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Free Report) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,932 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Corebridge Financial were worth $1,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corebridge Financial by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,249,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,571,000 after acquiring an additional 324,692 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Corebridge Financial by 50.0% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,337,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,880,000 after acquiring an additional 2,780,764 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Corebridge Financial by 73.6% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,050,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,412,147 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Corebridge Financial by 6.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,829,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,034,000 after acquiring an additional 372,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Corebridge Financial by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,337,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,920,000 after buying an additional 1,470,812 shares during the period. 98.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Corebridge Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Corebridge Financial from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Corebridge Financial from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Corebridge Financial from $46.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Corebridge Financial in a research report on Friday. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Corebridge Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corebridge Financial

In other news, major shareholder International Group American sold 30,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total value of $1,009,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 83,896,013 shares in the company, valued at $2,823,100,837.45. This represents a 26.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Corebridge Financial Stock Down 2.8%

Shares of NYSE CRBG opened at $31.29 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $16.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. Corebridge Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.69 and a 52-week high of $36.57.

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. Corebridge Financial had a negative net margin of 1.80% and a positive return on equity of 22.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Corebridge Financial, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

Corebridge Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. Corebridge Financial’s payout ratio is currently -157.38%.

Corebridge Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities, and retail mutual funds.

Further Reading

