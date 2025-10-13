2,901 Shares in PayPal Holdings, Inc. $PYPL Bought by Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 2,901 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the first quarter worth $529,264,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in PayPal by 44.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,559,376 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $558,499,000 after acquiring an additional 2,638,815 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in PayPal by 19.1% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,238,218 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $733,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798,330 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in PayPal by 14.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,516,070 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $620,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in PayPal by 301.7% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,156,955 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $75,491,000 after acquiring an additional 868,953 shares in the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $69.90 on Monday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.85 and a twelve month high of $93.66. The firm has a market cap of $66.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.92 and a 200-day moving average of $69.42.

Insider Activity at PayPal

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.08 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 25.35% and a net margin of 14.49%.During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. PayPal has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.180-1.220 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 5.150-5.300 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Diego Scotti sold 3,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total value of $265,282.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 16,989 shares in the company, valued at $1,174,279.68. This trade represents a 18.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Chris Natali sold 7,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.35, for a total value of $492,523.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,102 shares of company stock worth $1,046,607 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PYPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on PayPal from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $75.00 price objective on PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.66.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PYPL

About PayPal

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.