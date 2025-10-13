IFP Advisors Inc Raises Stake in IonQ, Inc. $IONQ

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Free Report) by 7,050.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 31,962 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,515 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in IonQ were worth $1,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA grew its stake in shares of IonQ by 8,150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA now owns 82,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,545,000 after buying an additional 81,500 shares during the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in IonQ by 136.8% in the second quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 165,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,121,000 after acquiring an additional 95,723 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of IonQ by 119.7% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 16,522 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IonQ during the second quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IonQ during the second quarter valued at $217,000. Institutional investors own 41.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at IonQ

In other news, insider Robert T. Cardillo sold 8,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.52, for a total transaction of $443,211.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 37,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,891,266.72. The trade was a 18.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Masi Niccolo De sold 16,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total value of $715,728.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,181,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,444,658.40. This trade represents a 1.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 178,876 shares of company stock worth $7,930,390. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

IonQ Stock Performance

IONQ stock opened at $70.88 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $21.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.26 and a beta of 2.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.71. IonQ, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.62 and a fifty-two week high of $82.97.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.57). IonQ had a negative net margin of 885.21% and a negative return on equity of 67.11%. The business had revenue of $20.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. IonQ’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that IonQ, Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on IONQ shares. DA Davidson cut shares of IonQ from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of IonQ from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of IonQ from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Wolfe Research began coverage on IonQ in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on IonQ from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.33.

IonQ Profile

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and Google’s Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

