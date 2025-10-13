Blue Trust Inc. Has $521,000 Stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company $HPE

Blue Trust Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,457 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 730 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HPE. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.3% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 31,437 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 90.6% during the first quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 29,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 13,813 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 14.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 17,760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 2,239 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the first quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 79.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 158,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,438,000 after buying an additional 69,809 shares during the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.58, for a total value of $983,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 83,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,061,500.02. This represents a 32.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 166,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total transaction of $3,753,318.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,919,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,217,231.20. This trade represents a 7.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 543,738 shares of company stock valued at $12,922,932 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Down 7.0%

NYSE HPE opened at $24.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.64. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company has a twelve month low of $11.97 and a twelve month high of $26.44. The stock has a market cap of $32.23 billion, a PE ratio of 29.79, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.45.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.09). Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 3.77%.The business had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.880-1.920 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.560-0.600 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 18th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 18th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is 63.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HPE shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Zacks Research cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Thursday, June 26th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.06.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

