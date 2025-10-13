Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Buys 8 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. $AZO

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in AutoZone during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in AutoZone during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in AutoZone by 66.7% during the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in AutoZone during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in AutoZone during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP John Scott Murphy sold 2,860 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,175.70, for a total transaction of $11,942,502.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 1,244 shares in the company, valued at $5,194,570.80. This trade represents a 69.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard Craig Smith sold 3,000 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,875.90, for a total transaction of $11,627,700.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 2,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,337,007.50. The trade was a 50.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZO opened at $4,076.62 on Monday. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,980.10 and a twelve month high of $4,388.11. The company has a market cap of $68.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4,149.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,857.48.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 23rd. The company reported $48.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $50.52 by ($1.81). AutoZone had a net margin of 13.19% and a negative return on equity of 60.49%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $51.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 8th that allows the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have commented on AZO shares. Raymond James Financial lowered their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $4,900.00 to $4,800.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $4,100.00 to $4,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,916.00 to $4,610.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4,850.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of AutoZone from $4,925.00 to $4,800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AutoZone has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4,544.68.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

