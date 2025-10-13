Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT Shares Bought by Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its position in Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 69.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,553 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VRT. Amundi increased its stake in shares of Vertiv by 96.8% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 6,951,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,490,000 after purchasing an additional 3,420,144 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Vertiv by 985.3% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,301,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089,612 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vertiv by 3.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,715,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,723,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359,070 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,820,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vertiv by 19.6% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,496,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,416,000 after acquiring an additional 572,545 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on VRT shares. Rothschild & Co Redburn started coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Vertiv from a “buy (b)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Monday, July 28th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.84.

Insider Activity

In other Vertiv news, Director Jakki L. Haussler sold 15,680 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.92, for a total transaction of $1,943,065.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 4,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,873.52. This trade represents a 77.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Ryan sold 22,218 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.34, for a total transaction of $2,829,240.12. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 12,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,630,334.02. This trade represents a 63.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 180,952 shares of company stock worth $23,360,571. Company insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Trading Up 0.1%

Vertiv stock opened at $169.09 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $139.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.89. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $53.60 and a 1 year high of $183.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $64.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.84.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.12. Vertiv had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 51.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Vertiv has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.940-1.000 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th were paid a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.18%.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

