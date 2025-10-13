Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $1.36 Million Stock Holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. $SU

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,328 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $1,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 143.5% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 789 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 97.6% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 820 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Maseco LLP purchased a new position in Suncor Energy during the second quarter worth about $32,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Suncor Energy during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in Suncor Energy during the first quarter worth about $42,000. 67.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Suncor Energy Stock Performance

NYSE SU opened at $39.53 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.70 and its 200-day moving average is $38.25. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.79 and a 12-month high of $43.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $47.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.78.

Suncor Energy Increases Dividend

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Free Report ) (TSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The company had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were given a $0.4135 dividend. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 4th. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is presently 50.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Suncor Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SU

Suncor Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.