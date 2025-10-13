Conning Inc. Invests $213,000 in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. $DLR

Conning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 2.0% during the second quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Aberdeen Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 875,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,772,000 after buying an additional 84,937 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 6.1% during the second quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 35.7% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monument Capital Management acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLR stock opened at $168.62 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.51 billion, a PE ratio of 44.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $169.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.95 and a 12-month high of $198.00.

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 23.98%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. Digital Realty Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.150-7.250 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 128.08%.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, CEO Andrew Power sold 53,269 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total value of $9,330,598.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on DLR shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Moffett Nathanson raised their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.05.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

