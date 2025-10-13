Diamondback Energy, Inc. $FANG Shares Bought by Callan Family Office LLC

Callan Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 55.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,326 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares during the quarter. Callan Family Office LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 95.7% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 180 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 596.4% during the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 195 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 119.8% during the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 200 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 203 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Diamondback Energy

In other Diamondback Energy news, Chairman Travis D. Stice sold 20,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.80, for a total value of $2,913,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 102,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,586,306. The trade was a 16.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FANG. Raymond James Financial reduced their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $221.00 to $212.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. William Blair began coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research report on Monday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $210.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Melius Research began coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $213.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.32.

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

FANG opened at $139.82 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $40.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 1.04. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.00 and a 1 year high of $196.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $142.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.89.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 27.25% and a return on equity of 9.48%. Diamondback Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.52 EPS. Analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 15.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.43%.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

