Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in CVS Health Corporation $CVS

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in shares of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 16.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 151,240 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,544 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $10,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 198.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 18,669 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 12,415 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 1st quarter worth about $1,046,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 5,336 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 1st quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 1st quarter worth about $115,000. 80.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVS Health Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $77.89 on Monday. CVS Health Corporation has a 52-week low of $43.56 and a 52-week high of $79.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.80.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $98.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.87 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 1.17%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. CVS Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corporation will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 23rd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 74.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CVS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Baird R W raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CVS Health news, Director Anne A. Finucane sold 7,500 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total transaction of $532,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 22,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,573,519.12. The trade was a 25.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

