Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Has $9.44 Million Stake in Northrop Grumman Corporation $NOC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 28.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,867 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,144 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $9,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NOC. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 790.0% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 89 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NOC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $700.00 price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $500.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $557.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $601.00.

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

NOC opened at $623.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $89.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98, a PEG ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 0.10. Northrop Grumman Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $426.24 and a fifty-two week high of $640.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $590.32 and a 200 day moving average of $533.98.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.84 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $10.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.15 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.36 earnings per share. Northrop Grumman has set its FY 2025 guidance at 25.000-25.400 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Corporation will post 28.05 EPS for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $2.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $9.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.06%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Further Reading

