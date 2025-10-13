O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY Shares Purchased by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 1,389.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,825 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,870 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $6,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,052.9% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,722,403 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $155,240,000 after buying an additional 1,573,010 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,385.2% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 1,580,484 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $142,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474,068 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,438.7% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,388,550 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $125,150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298,307 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,290.1% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,132,357 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $101,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,377.8% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,079,612 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $97,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,559 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORLY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $101.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.17.

Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Maria Sastre sold 595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total value of $60,874.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 15,935 shares in the company, valued at $1,630,309.85. This represents a 3.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Joseph Merz sold 5,050 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.07, for a total value of $500,303.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 2,876 shares in the company, valued at $284,925.32. This trade represents a 63.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 125,635 shares of company stock worth $12,740,916 over the last 90 days. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Up 2.4%

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $102.15 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $86.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.52, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $103.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.11. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.22 and a 12 month high of $108.71.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 181.53% and a net margin of 14.15%.The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $10.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. O’Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.850-2.950 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 EPS for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

