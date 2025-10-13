US Bancorp DE Buys 3,749 Shares of Humana Inc. $HUM

US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,745 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,749 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Humana were worth $7,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Humana during the first quarter worth about $1,309,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in shares of Humana by 16.2% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,136,538 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $300,728,000 after acquiring an additional 158,528 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth increased its position in shares of Humana by 104.2% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 6,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 3,281 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Humana by 2.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,684 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Circle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Humana during the first quarter worth about $425,000. 92.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Humana alerts:

Humana Stock Down 3.6%

Humana stock opened at $280.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $33.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.42. Humana Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $206.87 and a fifty-two week high of $315.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $279.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $258.04.

Humana Announces Dividend

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $6.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.32 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $32.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.85 billion. Humana had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.96 earnings per share. Humana has set its FY 2025 guidance at 17.000- EPS. Research analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 16.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be paid a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 26th. Humana’s payout ratio is presently 27.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HUM shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Humana from $288.00 to $272.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Humana from $290.00 to $277.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Humana from $300.00 to $297.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Monday, September 22nd. They set an “in-line” rating and a $295.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $298.83.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Humana

Humana Profile

(Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.