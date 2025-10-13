Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Nucor Corporation $NUE

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,498 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,037 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NUE. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Nucor by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Nucor by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Nucor by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 28,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,476,000 after buying an additional 4,914 shares during the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Nucor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Nucor by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 101,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,210,000 after buying an additional 17,861 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Stock Down 3.2%

Shares of Nucor stock opened at $133.68 on Monday. Nucor Corporation has a twelve month low of $97.59 and a twelve month high of $170.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.33.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.06. Nucor had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 4.21%.The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Nucor Corporation will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on NUE. Bank of America increased their target price on Nucor from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Nucor in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Nucor from $182.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Nucor from $143.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Nucor from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.90, for a total value of $1,449,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 84,080 shares in the company, valued at $12,183,192. This trade represents a 10.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael D. Keller sold 6,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.41, for a total value of $903,520.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 22,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,333,882.24. This represents a 21.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,309 shares of company stock valued at $4,553,771 in the last quarter. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

