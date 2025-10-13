Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF $SPMD

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD – Free Report) by 7.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 398,243 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,190 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF were worth $21,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. American National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Stock Down 2.8%

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPMD opened at $55.44 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.13. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $43.99 and a 52 week high of $59.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.98.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies selected by the S&P Committee. SPMD was launched on Nov 8, 2005 and is managed by State Street.

