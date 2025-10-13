Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Shares Acquired by Archford Capital Strategies LLC

Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,225 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,328 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 1.5% of Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $11,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 11.8% in the second quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 66,573 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $14,605,000 after purchasing an additional 7,028 shares during the period. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 47,505 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,422,000 after buying an additional 4,170 shares during the last quarter. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 208.2% during the second quarter. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC now owns 140,560 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,837,000 after purchasing an additional 94,956 shares in the last quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 36.7% during the second quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,350 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.4% during the second quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 251,191 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $55,109,000 after purchasing an additional 5,852 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMZN opened at $216.37 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.97. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.38 and a twelve month high of $242.52.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The firm had revenue of $167.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Mizuho set a $300.00 target price on Amazon.com and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.26.

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 13,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total transaction of $3,022,853.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 44,110 shares in the company, valued at $9,825,943.60. This trade represents a 23.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.10, for a total value of $542,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 515,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,916,569.70. This represents a 0.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,597,911 shares of company stock worth $2,652,463,783 in the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

