Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Sells 100,786 Shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF $LCTU

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. decreased its position in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,013,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,786 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned about 0.05% of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF worth $68,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LCTU. Sterling Manor Financial LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Sterling Manor Financial LLC now owns 4,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. now owns 4,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 57,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,489,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Dohj LLC raised its stake in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 16,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period.

LCTU opened at $71.13 on Monday. BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF has a 1-year low of $52.48 and a 1-year high of $73.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.02.

The BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (LCTU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of large- and mid-cap US firms in the Russell 1000 Index that are selected and weighted with a preference for lower carbon emissions.

