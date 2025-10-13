Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF $XMHQ

Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,661 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 831 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF makes up 1.8% of Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF were worth $2,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XMHQ. Pacific Sun Financial Corp increased its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 10,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 169,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,536,000 after acquiring an additional 10,743 shares during the last quarter. CHB Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. CHB Investment Group LLC now owns 23,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,371,000. Finally, Precedent Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 73,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,690,000 after acquiring an additional 29,129 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA XMHQ opened at $102.30 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $104.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.73. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 52-week low of $80.60 and a 52-week high of $109.79.

About Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

