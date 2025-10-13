Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,505 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 4,170 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 0.9% of Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $10,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 0.5% during the second quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,399 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,843,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc grew its position in Amazon.com by 5.4% during the first quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 930 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,927 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seek First Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Seek First Inc. now owns 9,156 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded Amazon.com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $254.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 27th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $288.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Roth Capital set a $250.00 price objective on Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.26.

Amazon.com Trading Down 5.0%

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $216.37 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.38 and a 1-year high of $242.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $225.94 and a 200 day moving average of $211.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.28.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The business had revenue of $167.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 13,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total value of $3,022,853.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 44,110 shares in the company, valued at $9,825,943.60. This trade represents a 23.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.10, for a total value of $542,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 515,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,916,569.70. The trade was a 0.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,597,911 shares of company stock worth $2,652,463,783. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

