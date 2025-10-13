Bank of America Corporation $BAC Stock Holdings Reduced by M.E. Allison & CO. Inc.

M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. lowered its position in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 693 shares during the quarter. M.E. Allison & CO. Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 5,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 28,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 75.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 12,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Insider Transactions at Bank of America

In related news, insider James P. Demare sold 148,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.57, for a total value of $6,762,177.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 223,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,180,656.99. This trade represents a 39.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BAC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on Bank of America from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.64.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BAC

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $48.62 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $360.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.61 and a 200-day moving average of $45.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Bank of America Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $33.06 and a fifty-two week high of $52.88.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. The company had revenue of ($22,273.00) million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.79 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 14.81%.Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, July 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $40.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 11.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 32.75%.

About Bank of America

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.