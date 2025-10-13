84,146 Shares in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF $DFAC Acquired by Concord Asset Management LLC VA

Concord Asset Management LLC VA bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 84,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,016,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 276.3% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $102,000.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Down 2.7%

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAC opened at $37.61 on Monday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $28.39 and a twelve month high of $39.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.42. The stock has a market cap of $37.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 0.96.

About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

