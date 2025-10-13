Welch Group LLC Increases Position in iShares Silver Trust $SLV

Welch Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 20.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,476 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SLV. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth $238,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the first quarter worth $1,366,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 33.3% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 8,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 21.1% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 214,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,661,000 after acquiring an additional 37,464 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLV opened at $45.43 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.75. iShares Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $26.19 and a fifty-two week high of $46.35. The firm has a market cap of $24.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 0.59.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

