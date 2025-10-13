iShares Russell 1000 ETF $IWB is St. Louis Trust Co’s 7th Largest Position

St. Louis Trust Co trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,522 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for about 4.7% of St. Louis Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. St. Louis Trust Co owned approximately 0.09% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $35,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Woodside Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, eCIO Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $36,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWB stock opened at $358.39 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $264.17 and a 12 month high of $369.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $358.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $333.93.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

