Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $38.32 Million Position in Labcorp Holdings Inc. $LH

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Labcorp Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 145,977 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,816 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Labcorp were worth $38,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LH. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in shares of Labcorp by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,220,056 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $516,696,000 after acquiring an additional 624,099 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Labcorp by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,421,112 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $330,750,000 after acquiring an additional 318,865 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Labcorp by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 781,211 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $181,819,000 after acquiring an additional 280,011 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Labcorp by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,271,590 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $295,950,000 after acquiring an additional 250,486 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Labcorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,193,000. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Labcorp from $283.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Labcorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Labcorp from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Labcorp from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Labcorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Labcorp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $292.00.

Labcorp Stock Performance

NYSE LH opened at $277.96 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $23.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.89. Labcorp Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $209.38 and a 12-month high of $289.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $275.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $256.20.

Labcorp (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $4.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. Labcorp had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.94 EPS. Labcorp has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.050-16.500 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Labcorp Holdings Inc. will post 16.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Labcorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 26th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Labcorp’s payout ratio is currently 31.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Labcorp

In other Labcorp news, CEO Adam H. Schechter sold 5,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.78, for a total value of $1,505,439.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 93,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,895,642.82. The trade was a 5.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $980,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 8,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,426,480. The trade was a 28.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,046 shares of company stock worth $4,074,692. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Labcorp Profile

Labcorp Holdings, Inc engages in providing medical testing services. The company was founded on April 16, 2024 and is headquartered in Burlington, NC.

