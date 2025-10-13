M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. Sells 41 Shares of McKesson Corporation $MCK

M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. lessened its stake in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41 shares during the quarter. M.E. Allison & CO. Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust increased its holdings in McKesson by 64.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in McKesson by 1,366.7% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new position in McKesson in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in McKesson in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in McKesson in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 11,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.63, for a total transaction of $8,418,165.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 4,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,830,987.56. This represents a 74.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Napoleon B. Rutledge, Jr. sold 329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $663.67, for a total value of $218,347.43. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 657 shares in the company, valued at $436,031.19. The trade was a 33.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,189 shares of company stock worth $16,722,190 in the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MCK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on McKesson from $775.00 to $856.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Bank of America boosted their target price on McKesson from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on McKesson from $830.00 to $864.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on McKesson from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on McKesson from $810.00 to $857.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $829.08.

Get Our Latest Report on MCK

McKesson Price Performance

MCK stock opened at $763.89 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $707.48 and a 200-day moving average of $706.67. McKesson Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $492.39 and a fifty-two week high of $776.14.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $8.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.33 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $97.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.93 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 196.66% and a net margin of 0.84%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that McKesson Corporation will post 32.77 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.08%.

About McKesson

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.