MGO One Seven LLC Purchases 50,851 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF $BIL

MGO One Seven LLC raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 21.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 287,229 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,851 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF makes up 0.8% of MGO One Seven LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. MGO One Seven LLC owned 0.06% of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF worth $26,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,389,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,961,000 after acquiring an additional 191,980 shares during the period. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 30.1% in the first quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 2,812,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,987,000 after acquiring an additional 650,315 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 80.2% in the first quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 2,453,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,072,000 after buying an additional 1,092,381 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 16.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,360,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,486,000 after buying an additional 329,728 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 13.6% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,963,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,575,000 after buying an additional 234,799 shares during the period.

SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Up 0.0%

NYSEARCA BIL opened at $91.57 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.59. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 52 week low of $91.29 and a 52 week high of $91.80.

SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

