Meritage Portfolio Management Sells 80 Shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation $COST

Meritage Portfolio Management lessened its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,662 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $8,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 9.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 69,235 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $68,538,000 after acquiring an additional 5,946 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management now owns 37,013 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $36,641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares during the period. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 72,460 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $71,757,000 after purchasing an additional 11,489 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 20,192 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $19,989,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on COST. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $1,042.00 to $1,033.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price target on Costco Wholesale from $1,005.00 to $947.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $1,333.00 to $1,418.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,066.23.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Teresa A. Jones sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $992.05, for a total value of $595,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 2,362 shares in the company, valued at $2,343,222.10. This represents a 20.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 3,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $915.00, for a total transaction of $3,093,615.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 9,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,912,100. The trade was a 25.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of COST stock opened at $930.01 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $412.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.07, a PEG ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.98. Costco Wholesale Corporation has a one year low of $867.34 and a one year high of $1,078.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $952.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $972.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 25th. The retailer reported $5.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.81 by $0.06. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The firm had revenue of $86.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Corporation will post 18.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 28.56%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

